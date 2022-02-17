Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1,991.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.71. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.37 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.