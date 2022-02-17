Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 15,819 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 293.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $46,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $131.47 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.27 and its 200 day moving average is $155.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.