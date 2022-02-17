Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

