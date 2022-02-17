Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $77,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Anaplan stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.