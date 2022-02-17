Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.29.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,703.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,404.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,360.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

