Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after buying an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after buying an additional 66,749 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

