Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,227 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.11% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,249,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

