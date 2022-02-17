Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.