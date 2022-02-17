Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,396 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,137,000 after buying an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after purchasing an additional 265,532 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 668,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

