Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $134.30 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

