Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 6,291.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,049 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

