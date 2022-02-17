Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $3.27 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 162.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,632,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,281 shares of company stock worth $2,746,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $235.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

