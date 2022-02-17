Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 14,681 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,740,000 after acquiring an additional 240,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $247,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,963,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,321,000 after buying an additional 456,043 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after buying an additional 3,945,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,381,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,996,000 after buying an additional 94,599 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

