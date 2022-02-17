Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 553 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $590.89 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 518.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

