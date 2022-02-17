Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,140 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.