Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,140 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,175 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

