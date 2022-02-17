Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 19,438 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,438 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

DRI stock opened at $148.86 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.40 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.