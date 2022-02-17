McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

