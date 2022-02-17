MCDEX Price Reaches $32.09 on Top Exchanges (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

