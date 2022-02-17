MediaAlpha (MAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MAX opened at $12.37 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

