Medifast (NYSE:MED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $184.00

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $184.00 and last traded at $185.03, with a volume of 81745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Medifast alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,824,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medifast by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,375,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 326,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,427,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.