MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 174324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LABS shares. Alliance Global Partners cut MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. cut MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.