MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Update

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 117.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.