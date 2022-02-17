Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medpace in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MEDP opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.54. Medpace has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

