Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Update

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,500 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 661,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.54. Medpace has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

