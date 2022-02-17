Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

