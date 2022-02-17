Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.80

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.80 and last traded at C$15.74, with a volume of 6070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.77.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$518.88 million and a P/E ratio of 46.29.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

