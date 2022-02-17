Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of SMIZF remained flat at $$8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.