Meme 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.34 or 0.00260846 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005332 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000883 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002244 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

