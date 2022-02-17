MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MELI traded down $112.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,021.07. 721,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,145.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,457.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 642.19 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $957.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

