Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

