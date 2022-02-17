Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 764.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052,100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $403,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

FB stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,789,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.50. The company has a market capitalization of $581.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.36 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,095. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

