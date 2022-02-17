Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 10.1% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.90. The stock had a trading volume of 499,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,789,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.50. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.36 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,095. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

