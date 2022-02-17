Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Venator Management LLC

Venator Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 14.9% of Venator Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $55,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,856.8% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28,646.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 256,102 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $215.83. 174,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,789,098. The firm has a market cap of $587.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.36 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

