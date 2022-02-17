Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 31.2% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $87,753.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001326 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,755,628 coins and its circulating supply is 79,755,530 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

