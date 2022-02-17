Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Short Interest Up 38.8% in January

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,770,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Metromile by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Metromile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metromile alerts:

MILE stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Metromile has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Analysts expect that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.