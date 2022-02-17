Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

