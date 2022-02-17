MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM):

2/10/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – MGM Resorts International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00.

1/13/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – MGM Resorts International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MGM opened at $45.17 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,998,600 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

