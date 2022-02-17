MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MGPI opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.90. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07.

In related news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,990 shares of company stock valued at $881,862. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,970,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

