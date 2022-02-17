Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,107,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 380,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

