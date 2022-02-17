Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49,417 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.10. The company had a trading volume of 925,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,965,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.03 and its 200 day moving average is $311.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

