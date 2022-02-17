Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $351,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.45.

Shares of MAA opened at $208.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.45 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

