Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $5,171,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.65. 1,991,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $159.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $3,175,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in Zendesk by 382.9% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

