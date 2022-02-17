MileVerse Hits Market Capitalization of $33.24 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market cap of $33.24 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.62 or 0.07088359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,634.16 or 0.99919467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00048999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002994 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,221,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

