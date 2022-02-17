Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342,981 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Millicom International Cellular worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 16.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 10.6% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIGO opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.77. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

