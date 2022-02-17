Mina Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00006383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $992.03 million and approximately $68.03 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.30 or 0.07111880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.81 or 1.00043364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00051093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 380,817,198 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

