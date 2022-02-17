MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INKT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INKT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $22.16.

About MiNK Therapeutics

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.