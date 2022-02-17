MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1,675.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,567.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.89 or 0.07113714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00288131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.96 or 0.00771441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013753 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00072906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00402115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00216495 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

