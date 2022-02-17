Mirror Protocol Hits Market Cap of $116.23 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003529 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $116.23 million and $139.60 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.89 or 0.07097853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,348.34 or 0.99964422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

