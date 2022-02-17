Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $478,339.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $39.98 million and $478,339.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $35.57 or 0.00087507 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.66 or 0.07089128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,674.19 or 1.00062089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

